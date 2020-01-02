Boston Globe Obituaries
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church
Millis, MA
LEO A. MCGEE

LEO A. MCGEE Obituary
McGEE, Leo A. Passed away January 1st, age 62. Son of the late George and Katherine. Brother of Kathleen Hallisey and Jane McGee of North Providence, RI, Deborah Dolan of Plainville, MA, Margaret Milligan of Florida, and Michelle Johnston of Georgia.

Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, Walpole, MA, Monday morning at 9:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Millis at 10:30AM.

Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home Sunday evening from 4-7PM. Interment private at family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jimmy Fund. Alexander F. Thomas & Sons F.H.

Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
