McHUGH, Leo A. Jr. Of Medford, suddenly, November 12. Beloved husband of Mary E. (Murphy) McHugh. Dear brother of Helen Hatch and her husband Deems, Joan Martel and her late husband Charles, Ruth Barros and her late husband Dick, late Barbara Bradley and her late husband Paul, late Terence McHugh and his late wife Linda, late Josephine DiVincenzo and her surviving husband Ron, late Maryellen Geary and her late husband Tom and the late Queenie Brennan and her late husband Bill. Brother-in-law of William V. and Denise Murphy, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD, Wednesday, November 18 at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 11AM. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Visiting Hours with social distancing protocols will be held on Tuesday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, PO BOX 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Leo was a graduate of Boston College, Class of 1967. He was the owner of Leo's Taxi Service in Arlington and a member of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
NOV
18
Funeral
10:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
