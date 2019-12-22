Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Dedham, MA
TREMBLAY, Leo E. Of West Roxbury, December 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Zaleski) Tremblay. Devoted father of Steven L. Tremblay and his wife Donna of Monroe, NY; Janet M. Pellowe of West Roxbury. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 3 nephews and 2 nieces. Brother of the late Rudolph and Rita Haire. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham, at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 27, from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Late Korean War Veteran US Army. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
