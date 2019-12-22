|
TREMBLAY, Leo E. Of West Roxbury, December 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Zaleski) Tremblay. Devoted father of Steven L. Tremblay and his wife Donna of Monroe, NY; Janet M. Pellowe of West Roxbury. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 3 nephews and 2 nieces. Brother of the late Rudolph and Rita Haire. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham, at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 27, from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Late Korean War Veteran US Army. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019