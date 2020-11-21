PELOQUIN, Leo Eugene Age 95, of Mansfield, November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen Elizabeth (Mackie) Peloquin. Loving father of Susan Peloquin of Providence, Lynne Peloquin of Plainville, Leo J. Peloquin and his wife Maureen of Hingham, James Peloquin of Mansfield, Carol Peloquin Oakes and her husband David of Reading, and Chris Peloquin and her wife Rachel Shea of Vashon, WA. Dear brother of Adele Peloquin of West Roxbury and the late Horace Peloquin and Rosemarie Finnegan. His Funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited, will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield, next to his wife Helen. Due to the pandemic, there are no Visiting Hours. The family hopes to further honor Leo's memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leo's memory may be made to the House of Possibilities in Easton, MA, and the Make A Wish Foundation. For complete obituary, please visit