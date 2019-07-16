|
GILLESPIE, Leo F. Of Saugus, age 87, July 16. Husband of the late Kathleen (Connors) Gillespie. Loving father of Kathleen Cioffi & her husband James of Tewksbury, Sandra O'Brien & her husband John of Wilmington, Timothy Gillespie & longtime girlfriend Kim MacCuish of Malden. Beloved grandfather of Daniel & Nicholas Cioffi, MaryKate Edeman, John & Christopher O'Brien, Tyler Gillespie & 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Francis Gillespie of Stoneham, the late John, Robert, William, Arthur & Albert Gillespie. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019