Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEO GILLESPIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEO F. GILLESPIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEO F. GILLESPIE Obituary
GILLESPIE, Leo F. Of Saugus, age 87, July 16. Husband of the late Kathleen (Connors) Gillespie. Loving father of Kathleen Cioffi & her husband James of Tewksbury, Sandra O'Brien & her husband John of Wilmington, Timothy Gillespie & longtime girlfriend Kim MacCuish of Malden. Beloved grandfather of Daniel & Nicholas Cioffi, MaryKate Edeman, John & Christopher O'Brien, Tyler Gillespie & 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Francis Gillespie of Stoneham, the late John, Robert, William, Arthur & Albert Gillespie. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now