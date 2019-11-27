|
POWER, Leo F. Jr. Age 84, of Brookline, passed away peacefully with his devoted family by his side on Nov. 23rd. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (Sullivan) Power for 57 years. Loving father of Leo Power, III, Elaine Cosseboom and her husband William Schultz, Karen McNamara, and Bill Power and his wife Rebecca. Cherished "PA" to his seven grandchildren Hailey, Casey, Sean, Kellyn, Jessica, Cameron, and Michael. Loving stepgrandfather to Christo and Lucas and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Leo was predeceased by his loving parents Leo and Margaret (McCaffrey) Power, his sister Marie McKenna and her husband John, his brothers Jim Power, Paul Power, and his brother-in-law Jack Spellman. Leo is survived by his sister Margaret Spellman and his sisters-in-law Liz Power and Joan Power. Calling Hours at Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER, on Thurs., Dec 5th, from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Fri., Dec. 6, at 10:30 AM, at The Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leo's memory may be made to New England Chapter – JDRF, 60 Walnut Street # 102, Wellesley, MA 02481. To share a memory of Leo, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019