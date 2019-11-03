|
CROUCHER, Leo Francis Age 99, of Peabody, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his home. He was the devoted husband of the late Rita (Ford) Croucher. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late John and Annie (Whalen) Croucher. He was the beloved father of John Croucher of Provincetown and Garhwal, India and his partner Robert McCamant, and Kathleen D'Angelo and her husband Carmen of Stoneham and is also survived by his grandchildren, Dennis, Jeanine, Matthew, Gregory, Amy, Brian, and Emily. He was predeceased by his son Leo Croucher, his siblings, Thomas, James, John, Daniel, George, Mary, and Dorothy, and by his granddaughter Jennifer. He was a veteran of WWII, who served with the US Navy and was employed as a stationary Engineer for Amstar in Charlestown for over 25 years. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, followed his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, at the Brooksby Village Chapel, 300 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody, which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial Services will be private, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019