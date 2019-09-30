|
DERVISHIAN, Leo G. Jr. "Skip" Of Medford, September 29th. Beloved husband of Kim (James) Dervishian. Devoted father of Kerri Dervishian DiGregorio and Brandon Dervishian. Loving companion of his furry friend Astro. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, October 4th at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Leo's name to www.caringforacure.org Late Air Force Vietnam Veteran. To leave a message of condolence, please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019