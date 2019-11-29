|
|
DeSIMONE, Leo G. Jr. Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, November 26, 2019. Beloved father of Cassandra DeSimone of Beverly, Anthony DeSimone of Magnolia and Dominic DeSimone of Stoneham. Loving fiancé of Dana Young and her children Samantha, Harrison and Charlie Young. Devoted son of Leo G. and Linda DeSimone and Catherine Neave. Dear nephew of Ida DeSimone. Cherished brother of Lisa Graham and her husband Chuck, Joseph DeSimone and Annie Aldred. Caring uncle of Michael, Jackie, Chuckie, Kyle, Jonathon and Landon. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church (Union Sq.), Somerville at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday 12-4pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leo G. DeSimone, Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Somerville High School, 81 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019