SHEEHAN, Leo G. "Uncle Leo" Born September 9, 1951, died July 26, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Karen A. (Davis) Sheehan beloved father to Leo F. Sheehan, II, his partner Danielle Payne and their daughter Lexi, and James T. Sheehan his partner Meaghan Larkin. Beloved brother to Nancy M. Perry of NH and Antoinette "Toni" McCluskey and her husband J. Corby McCluskey and the late Lorraine Matchett. Beloved uncle to D. Scott Perry and his wife Maria, Christopher Perry and his partner Amanda Evans, the late Timothy Perry, Daniel J. McCluskey and his wife Susan, Matthew S. McCluskey and his wife Christine, Jonathan Matchett and the late Paul Matchett. Jacqueline, Stephanie, Sean and Christopher Davis. Leo has six great-nieces and nephews, Erica Matchett Laura Matchett, Zachary Perry, Thomas Matchett, Nolan McCluskey, and Chloe Davis. He was the beloved son of the late Leo F. and Gertrude Sheehan.
Leo was born and raised in the Roslindale section of Boston, a graduate of Catholic Memorial the Class of 69. He was a member of the undefeated 1969 State Championship Basketball team.
He graduated from Stonehill College in 1973. Leo went on to obtain his Master's Degree from Babson College in 1977.
He started his career in banking in 1977 at The Quincy Cooperative Bank as an Assist VP of Internal Auditing and was promoted to Sr. VP and Treasurer when the Bank was bought by The Cooperative Bank of Concord. He joined the North Abington Bank in 1998 and continued working in the banking industry until 2004. He did consulting work until 2009, when he became the Chief Financial Officer for the Housing Solutions of the South Shore.
He joined the board of Quincy Neighborhood Housing in 1987, now known as the Neighborhood Works. He was the second longest Board Member. He truly believed in the work that this non-profit organization did for the community it served.
Leo battled his cancer for almost two years. He had wonderful care from the doctors and nurses at Dana Farber Boston, and at the end the South Shore Hospice so the family is requesting in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to either of these organizations in his memory.
Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Thursday, August 1, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9am. Visitation Wednesday, 4 to 8pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019