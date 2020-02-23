|
BROWN, Leo I. Age 99, the beloved patriarch of the Brown Family, passed away peacefully at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 22, 2020. Leo enjoyed 71 years of marriage to his closest friend and the love of his life, Inez R. Brown. He was the proud father of two children, Jo Ann Brown of Burlington and Bruce Brown and his wife Mona Brown of Westport, Connecticut. He was the beloved grandfather to Jeffrey Brown and his wife Mallory Brown, and Lauren Brown and her fiancé Jacob Rosenblum. He was a loving uncle to several nieces and nephews, Aline Shapiro and Bill Weiss, Sandi Jo Goddard, Joel and Susan Rice, Joni and Harry Goralnick, Paula Gilman and Fred Bayles, Barry Gilman and Jean, Stuart Brooks and Barbara Brooks. He is one of three siblings, the late Beatrice Rice and the late Anita Feinstein. He had countless cousins, many of whom also referred to him as Uncle Leo. Leo was born in Dorchester. He and his wife raised their children in Newton and then moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, where he and Inez were a vibrant and engaged part of the Land of the Presidents' Community. Leo served as President of the Condominium Board for the last decade into his late 90s. Leo studied at Tufts University until mid-junior year, when he left to serve in WWII. After the war, he utilized his work experience at Brookfield Market in Dorchester to become the General Manager of New England Food Fair Supermarkets. He parlayed that experience to become Senior Vice President of Industrial and Labor Relations for the Purity Supreme Supermarkets, now part of Stop & Shop. His family was his #1 passion. He was also an accomplished golfer, always enjoyed a competitive game of doubles tennis, and was an adept bridge player. He has left an indelible impact on many, many lives and he will be sorely missed. The Funeral will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, Massachusetts at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in his name. Visiting Hours: At the home of Leo's daughter, Jo Ann Brown, in Burlington from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020