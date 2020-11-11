HILL, Leo J. Of Weston, formerly of Waltham, Centerville and Sun City, FL. November 10, 2020. Husband of the late Kathleen M. (O'Connor) Hill. Father of Kathleen McInnis (Chuck) of Framingham, Michael Hill (Christine Develis-Hill) of Wayland, Thomas Hill (Marie) of The Villages, FL, Elizabeth Tobin (Sean) of Wayland, David Hill (Jeanne) of Medfield, Leo Hill, III (Renee) of Acton and Douglas Hill (James Moritz) of New York City; also survived by 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Joseph, Paul and Edward Hill; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Leo's life by gathering at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham on Saturday, November 14th where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Legion | Joseph F. Hill Post 156 | 215 Waverley Oaks Road | Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com