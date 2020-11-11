1/
LEO J. HILL
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILL, Leo J. Of Weston, formerly of Waltham, Centerville and Sun City, FL. November 10, 2020. Husband of the late Kathleen M. (O'Connor) Hill. Father of Kathleen McInnis (Chuck) of Framingham, Michael Hill (Christine Develis-Hill) of Wayland, Thomas Hill (Marie) of The Villages, FL, Elizabeth Tobin (Sean) of Wayland, David Hill (Jeanne) of Medfield, Leo Hill, III (Renee) of Acton and Douglas Hill (James Moritz) of New York City; also survived by 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Joseph, Paul and Edward Hill; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Leo's life by gathering at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham on Saturday, November 14th where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Legion | Joseph F. Hill Post 156 | 215 Waverley Oaks Road | Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
Send Flowers
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved