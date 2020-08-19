Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
LEO J. SCAMMON Obituary
SCAMMON, Leo J. Of Burlington, formerly of Natick, August 15. Beloved husband of 47 years of Therese M. (Vigneau). Loving father of Tara Kosinski & her husband Timothy of Burlington and Robert Scammon & his wife Bevin McRoberts of Hudson, NH. Devoted son of Redmond L. Scammon of Wellesley and Virginia (Hart) of Kentucky. Proud grandfather of Therese, Antonino Leo, & Grace Kosinski. Brother of Anne Thorpe of Texas, Jean Tobin & her husband Robert of Utah, and Paul Scammon & his wife Kim of Greenfield. Brother-in-law of Mary & Nick Vamivakas of Burlington, Robert & Joanne Vigneau of Burlington, Peter & Deborah Vigneau of Burlington, and Paul Vigneau of Woburn. Also survived by many friends, and was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Sunday, August 23, from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, on Monday, August 24 at 10 a.m., with a 100 person limit. The interment will be private. Memorials in Leo's name may be made to People Helping People of Burlington, MA. For directions, obituary, video tribute, and live stream of Funeral Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020
