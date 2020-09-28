SHUBITOWSKI, Leo James Age 96, of Easton, formerly of Walpole. September 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (Ciano) Shubitowski and the late Johanna (Fournier) Shubitowski. Loving father of Leonard J. and his wife Kathy Shubitowski of Easton and Mary B. and her husband Michael Rouille of Hardwick. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Shubitowski of Orlando, Michael Rouille of NC, Christopher Rouille of Hardwick and Caitlin Mitchem of NC. He was predeceased by 5 sisters.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Leo's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm and Friday from 9am to 9:30am in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St., WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, Walpole, at 10am. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. On September 21, the family was devasted by the sudden loss of Leo's beloved Goddaughter Erin Modrzynski of Clarkston, MI. Erin is survived by her husband, Kristopher, and her three children, Sam, Grace, and Will, all at home. In lieu of flowers, the family would be most grateful for your donations to the Modrzynski Children College Fund www.gofundme.com/f/modrzynski-children-college-fund
or to a charity of your choice
. WWII Marine Veteran. James H. Delaney & Son
Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081