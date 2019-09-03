|
LYNCH, Leo Joseph 78 years and a resident of Arlington, MA, passed away September 1, 2019. Leo was born June 18, 1941 in Boston, a son of the late John and Ellen (Gilligan) Lynch. He married Mary (MacKinnon) on Oct 4, 1969 and lived in Arlington where they raised their 4 children. Leo was a retired employee of Verizon and former member of the Boston Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corps. He was father to Andrew and his wife, Ashley, of Georgia, Laura Atwater and her husband, Jeffrey, of Hudson, Scott and his wife, Kerry, of Dedham and Joseph of Wakefield. Grandfather of Anne, Michael, Kate, Jack and James. Brother of John and his wife Jackie of South Carolina, Katherine Foley and her late husband Richard of Plymouth, Patricia Tierney and her late husband James of Plymouth and his late sister Elizabeth Robinson and her late husband Ed of New Jersey. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Friday at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike, Arlington at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with Leo's family at the Funeral Home from 9 – 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Late Massachusetts National Guard member. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, P O Box 6003, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9902. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019