DOLAHER, Leo K. Age 92, a longtime resident of Framingham, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Born in Norwood the son of the late Leonard & Catherine (Glynn) Dolaher, Leo was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Bette" (Kolf) Dolaher. After graduating from Norwood High School, Leo served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He attended Northeastern University, and graduated from Boston University. In 1953 he married Bette, and settled in CT for 9 years where they started their family. A job at Raytheon brought them home to MA and Framingham. Leo retired after a 34 year career. Leo was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed nothing more than fishing and boating with his family and friends. Besides his wife of 66 years, Bette, Leo is survived by his children, Leslie Ertel, Gary, and Robert, his grandchildren, Ashley Ertel, Adam and Caroline Dolaher, his sister, Betty Ann of AZ, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph. Family and friends will honor and remember Leo's life by gathering for a time of Visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., FRAMINGHAM on Thursday, September 19th from 9 – 10:45 A.M. His Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home at 11 o'clock. Interment will be in the Dolaher Family lot at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. For directions and messages of condolence, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019