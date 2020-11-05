1/
LEO KADET
KADET, Leo Leo had a peaceful passing on November 5th, a few days short of his 103rd birthday. He loved his family, his Jewish heritage, and his temple. Leo believed in social justice and Tzedakah. He will be remembered for his keen intelligence, sharp wit, and handy internal rolodex of jokes for every occasion. Leo's greatest gift to others was his very positive outlook on life. At 102, he officiated the marriage of his eldest granddaughter with eloquence and grace. He is survived by his beloved wife Claire, six children, Sam, Hessa, Ellen, Paula, Tobi and Arnie, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to Mazon, Mazon@Mazon.org or The Chesed Fund at Temple Sinai of Sharon, www.Temple-Sinai.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
