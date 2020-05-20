Boston Globe Obituaries
LEO KRICORIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEO KRICORIAN

LEO KRICORIAN Obituary
KRICORIAN, Leo Passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Leo was a lifelong resident of Watertown, Massachusetts and member of the Watertown Evangelical Church. He was born on August 4, 1940 at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton. He was the son of Leo (Levon) and Mary (Mariam) Kodjababian Kricorian, brother of Edward, Dan, and Grace Carter. He is survived by nieces Linda Carter Rose, Debbie Carter Kirkpatrick, Nancy and Susan Kricorian, nephew David Kricorian, sister-in-law Irene Kricorian, and longtime companion Joan Butler. Music was the passion of Leo's life, and in his youth he was the front man for the bands Leo and The Thunderbirds and Leo and the Rhythm Rockers. He wrote music and lyrics, and recorded several songs under the name Leo Scott. He was the lead guitarist for the Andy Healy Band starting in the late 70's. Andy Healy said of Leo, "He truly loved the Irish music scene, and he was front and center with our band. He was always very dependable, and he was never late for a gig in the 37 years he played with us." Leo was also known as a guitar teacher, and one of his early students was guitarist, composer, and educator John Baboian. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date, once pandemic restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations may be made to the Watertown Evangelical Church www.watertownevangelicalchurch.org or The Maristhill Nursing Home COVID-19 Response Fund www.maristhill.org/ways-to-give/ For online guestbook and to light a candle in his memory, please visit

www.giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
