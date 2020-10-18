LeCLAIRE, Leo MEDFIELD--Leo W. LeClaire, 89, died at home, Saturday, October 17, following a period of declining health. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara (Hayes) LeClaire; three sons, Bruce W. LeClaire, of Medfield, Brian LeClaire, and his wife, Beth, of Naples, FL, and Brent LeClaire, and his partner, Dorothy Bouley, of Barrington, RI; and five grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Naomi, Noah, and Joshua LeClaire. Leo worked at Polaroid Corporation for 22 years where he was Head of Plant Engineering and Human Resources Director prior to retiring in 1988. Leo's Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am, Thursday, October 22, in Saint Mary's Church, Uxbridge. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling Hours will be 5-7 pm, Wednesday, October 21, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, WHITINSVILLE. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. For the complete obituary, or to share a memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website. Visiting Hours: 5-7 PM Wednesday, October 21 Carr Funeral Home 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, MA