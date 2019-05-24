|
LENNICK, Leo Of Foxborough, formerly of Randolph passed away on May 23, 2019 at 92 years of age. Devoted son of the late David & Nellie (Edelstein) Lennick. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Crosby) Lennick. Loving father of Michael Lennick & his wife Ellen, Charles Lennick, Adrienne Jacobson & her husband David and Todd Bello & his wife Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Evan & Natalie Lennick, Jessica Lennick, Joshua Jacobson, Benjamin Jacobson, Sydney Jacobson, Sam Bello and Rachel Bello and great-grandfather of Joshua and Lucy Lennick. Dear brother of the late Gertrude Sieve and Stanely M. Lennick. Brother-in-law of Benita & Edward Goldman. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, MA on Monday, May 27 at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance following the burial at the home Todd & Lisa Bello continuing Tuesday 3:00PM – 9:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B'nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2019