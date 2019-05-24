Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Resources
More Obituaries for LEO LENNICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEO LENNICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LEO LENNICK Obituary
LENNICK, Leo Of Foxborough, formerly of Randolph passed away on May 23, 2019 at 92 years of age. Devoted son of the late David & Nellie (Edelstein) Lennick. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Crosby) Lennick. Loving father of Michael Lennick & his wife Ellen, Charles Lennick, Adrienne Jacobson & her husband David and Todd Bello & his wife Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Evan & Natalie Lennick, Jessica Lennick, Joshua Jacobson, Benjamin Jacobson, Sydney Jacobson, Sam Bello and Rachel Bello and great-grandfather of Joshua and Lucy Lennick. Dear brother of the late Gertrude Sieve and Stanely M. Lennick. Brother-in-law of Benita & Edward Goldman. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, MA on Monday, May 27 at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance following the burial at the home Todd & Lisa Bello continuing Tuesday 3:00PM – 9:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B'nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now