GRANT, Leo M. Of Plymouth, formerly of Cambridge and Braintree, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Avilia (Patsikonis) he is survived by his daughter Patricia Collins and her husband Richard of Plymouth, son Bruce Grant and his partner Susan of Milford; grandchildren Robyn Santiago, Kevin Collins, Ryan Grant and Evan Grant, great-granddaughter Kylie Santiago; sister Mary M. Grant of Braintree. Predeceased by his brother Robert J. Grant, sister Louise A. Parr, and son Robert D. Grant. Leo grew up in Cambridge, graduated from St. Mary's High School in Waltham in 1944 and joined the Marine Corps in September of 1944. He served in the Pacific Theater during WWII with the 3rd Marine Division. Ever proud of his service, in later years he would wear his 3rd Marine Division baseball cap 24/7 if he could. After the war, Leo attended Holy Cross College and graduated in 1951. He worked for the US Treasury Department as a Customs Import Specialist for 34 years. A true New England sports fan, he enjoyed all of our teams, but none more than his favorite Boston Red Sox. He was overjoyed that he lived to see them break the curse and win the World Series in 2004, and again in '07, '13, and '18. In keeping with Leo's wishes, his remains have been donated to UMass Medical School in Worcester in lieu of Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leo's name by mail to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or online at DAV.org



Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019