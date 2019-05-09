KELLY, Leo M. Of Medford, affectionately known as "Uncle Leo" May 6. Beloved son of the late Michael J. and Mary (Cronin) Kelly. Dear brother of the late Anne M. Mosher, John J. Kelly, Peter F. Kelly and Mary Polcari. Dear brother-in-law of Claire Marathas and the late Clarke Mosher, Julia (Daly) Kelly and Edward Polcari. Loving uncle of 14 nieces and nephews who were near and dear to him as if they were his own children. Leo was a lifelong Medford resident. After attending St. John's High School in Cambridge, he went to work for Western Union, and then for the Somerville Housing Authority before retiring. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, Monday, May 13 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, 9-10:30 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019