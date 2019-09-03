|
KENNEY, Leo M. Age 73, of South Yarmouth, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Husband of Dianne (Casey) Kenney. Son of the late Bernard S. and Ruth (Pengilly) Kenney. Father of Leo "Butch" and his wife, Jean of Tomball, TX, Sean and his wife, Tracie of Lancaster, OH; and Karen Quimby and her husband, Howard of Orlando, FL. Grandfather of Chaeli, Brenna, Abby, Anna, and Patrick Kenney; Nicole and Krista Quimby; and Andrew Holst. Brother of the late Gail Kenney. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, in Saint Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting Hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 8, in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Yarmouth Rescue Squad, 96 Old Main St., South Yarmouth, MA 02664, or to the . Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019