Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Pius X Church
Station Ave.
South Yarmouth, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEO KENNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEO M. KENNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEO M. KENNEY Obituary
KENNEY, Leo M. Age 73, of South Yarmouth, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Husband of Dianne (Casey) Kenney. Son of the late Bernard S. and Ruth (Pengilly) Kenney. Father of Leo "Butch" and his wife, Jean of Tomball, TX, Sean and his wife, Tracie of Lancaster, OH; and Karen Quimby and her husband, Howard of Orlando, FL. Grandfather of Chaeli, Brenna, Abby, Anna, and Patrick Kenney; Nicole and Krista Quimby; and Andrew Holst. Brother of the late Gail Kenney. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, in Saint Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting Hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 8, in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Yarmouth Rescue Squad, 96 Old Main St., South Yarmouth, MA 02664, or to the . Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallett Funeral Home
Download Now