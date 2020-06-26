Boston Globe Obituaries
|
LEO P. CASEY Jr.

CASEY, Leo P. Jr. Age 88, of North Reading, died peacefully on June 24, 2020 in the loving care of his family. Leo is lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years Anne T. (Hurley) Casey, his daughter Kathy DiTroia and her husband Mike of North Andover, MA, his daughter Maureen Henderson and her husband Steve of Hampton, NH, his daughter Diane Shen and her husband Andy of Andover, MA, his daughter Paula Sandusky and her husband John of Stony Point, NY and his son Mike Casey and his wife Anne Marie of Newmarket, NH. Leo was loving Papa to his grandchildren Kevin, Dan, Casey, Kristen, Marisa, Nikki, Danielle, Rosie, Eric, Erin, Clint and Kelly, and to his great-granddaughter Alice. Predeceased by siblings, Brian, Sheila, Donal and Carol. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to at He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and a retired 37 year teacher and guidance counselor. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2020
