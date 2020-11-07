COREY, Leo P. D.D.S. At 70 years, in Saugus, formerly of Revere, on October 30th, following an intense battle with ALS. Beloved husband & best friend to Debra J. (Mahoney) Corey. Devoted & doting father to Erin E. Cory-Byrne & her husband, Eric M. Byrne of Georgetown, MA & Gavin F. Corey & his girlfriend, Monica Daly of Reading. Cherished grandfather to Shay C. & Sayer L. Byrne. Dear brother of Regina L. Clark & her husband John H. of Juniper, FL. Also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews & many cousins. Always and truly passionate regarding the safety and protection of others especially at this pandemic time, a private Funeral Mass was celebrated for "Dr. Leo" in the Immaculate Conception Church of Revere (the parish of his youth and career). Visiting Hours were respectfully omitted and entombment at the Woodlawn Columbarium of Everett will be held privately. "Dr. Leo" was an alumnus of Immaculate Conception Grammar School & High School, Class of 1968 & a 1972 magna cum laude alumnus of St. Michael's College of Vermont & Georgetown University School of Dentistry -1976. His associations were at Children's National Hospital of Washington, DC, Lakeville Regional Hospital, Lakeville, MA & Franciscan Children's Hospital of Brighton. Member of Revere Knights of Columbus #1979. The family is most appreciative and deeply grateful with the many spontaneous acts of sympathy & remembrance rendered "Dr. Leo" & his family. However, they would be most grateful for gifts in his memory to Compassionate Care for ALS, 744 West Falmouth Highway, Falmouth, MA 02540. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
