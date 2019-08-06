|
McCABE, Atty. Leo P. Died on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda (Barry) McCabe, a daughter, Jennifer Esposito McCabe and her sons, Oscar and Gaspar Esposito of Holden, a son, Matthew McCabe, his wife Mary and their children Rachel, Thomas, John (Jack) and Luke of Swarthmore, PA, a daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Dobles, her husband Ricardo and their children Gabriel, Javier, and Anna of Holden, a daughter Rebecca Murphy, her husband Brian and their children Tadgh and Liam of Hyde Park, MA. A grandson, Arthur Leo Esposito predeceased him.
He was born in Charleston (Boston), MA, the ninth child of Edward A. McCabe and Marietta E. McCabe. He is survived by a sister, Doris A. Flynn of Medford, MA, a brother, Edward J. McCabe of Virginia Beach, VA.
Leo practiced law in Holden, MA for over 50 years. He was a member of the Worcester County Bar Association and The Massachusetts Bar Association. He graduated from Suffolk University in 1961 and from Suffolk Law School in 1964. He was a member of the United States Supreme Court Bar admitted in 1969.
There are no Calling Hours, and the burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., HOLDEN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019