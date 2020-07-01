Boston Globe Obituaries
SMITH, Leo R. Age 71, of Wilmington, formerly of Medford, passed away on July 1, 2020. Leo was the beloved husband of Margaret (Maher) Smith, devoted father of Joshua Smith & his wife Kelley of Woburn and Jacob Smith & his wife Lynne of Wilmington, loving "Bampie" of Gavin, Lily, Megan and Lauren, cherished son of the late John and Margaret (McCusker) Smith, dear brother of Edward Smith of N. Reading and Carol Green & her husband Gary of Osterville. Leo is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Tuesday, July 7th at 9:00 a.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Mass. National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA at 1:30 p.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, July 6th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. All guests attending the services are asked to wear masks. Memorial donations in Leo's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Leo was a U.S. Marines Veteran who proudly served during Vietnam. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020
