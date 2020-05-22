|
FALLON, Leo T. Jr. Of Georgetown, formerly of Peabody, age 60, May 21, 2020, son of the late Leo T., Sr. and Maureen M. (Corcoran) Fallon. He is survived by his longtime companion, Wendy Champigny of Georgetown, a brother, Michael C. Fallon and his wife, Patricia, two nieces, Christina and Caroline Fallon, a nephew, Nicholas Fallon and a devoted first cousin, John Fallon and his wife, Cheryl, all of South Hamilton. His Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Contributions may be made in his memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the . For online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020