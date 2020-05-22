Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Resources
More Obituaries for LEO FALLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEO T. FALLON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEO T. FALLON Jr. Obituary
FALLON, Leo T. Jr. Of Georgetown, formerly of Peabody, age 60, May 21, 2020, son of the late Leo T., Sr. and Maureen M. (Corcoran) Fallon. He is survived by his longtime companion, Wendy Champigny of Georgetown, a brother, Michael C. Fallon and his wife, Patricia, two nieces, Christina and Caroline Fallon, a nephew, Nicholas Fallon and a devoted first cousin, John Fallon and his wife, Cheryl, all of South Hamilton. His Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Contributions may be made in his memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the . For online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Leo T. Jr. FALLON
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -