COLBORNE, Leo V. Sr. Age 87, passed away at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital on November 30, after a brief illness. Leo was born in Melrose on October 31, 1933 to the late Orland and Fannie (Hunter) Colborne. He was raised in Melrose and was a graduate of Melrose High School. After high school, Leo proudly served in the US Marine Corps and graduated from Burdett College. Leo worked many years for HJ Stiles Floor Covering and Remodeling Corporation. He also served as Assistant Superintendent of Engineering and Operations for the State of Massachusetts, Bureau of State Office Buildings. His hobbies were many, including hunting, softball and golf. He was a proud longtime board member of the Melrose Fish and Game Club. He also served for years as the Melrose Liquor Commissioner. Leo was the beloved husband of the late Estelle (Rizzo) Colborne, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. He was the loving and dedicated father of Leo V. Colborne, Jr. of Hopkinton and his partner Patricia Peterleitner, and Scott Colborne and his wife Judy of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Daryl and Brent Colborne, Brian Colborne and his wife Kaitlin and Jessica Epstein and her husband Joshua. He was the proud great grandfather of Haley, Camryn and Michael Colborne. Brother of the late Gwen Follett and Orland Colborne. Survived by sister-in-law, Eleanor Rizzo and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be private. Graveside service will take place Saturday, December, 5th at 10:30 am at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose, to which all relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leo's name to the charity of your choice
. Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889