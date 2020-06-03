|
HAND, Leo Vincent Jr. Age 80, of Gardner, passed peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Always a devout man with a task and a travel plan, he shared goodnight prayers with his family and went ahead to prepare a place in Heaven for his beloved wife of 56 years, Marion Brown Hand. Loving father to Catherine Cunningham and her husband Brian Cunningham of Ashburnham, and Theresa Davidson and her husband Todd Ambroz of Vermont. Adored Papa to Ashley, Olivia, Kelsey and Casey. Devoted son of the late Alice and Dr. Leo V. Hand of Newton, and younger brother of Rose Marie Gaffey of Arlington and the late Alice Mae Powell of Westwood. Also survived by Veronica Schumacher, Scott Davidson, and several loving nieces and nephews whom he cherished. Leo grew up in Newton and later made a family home in Sharon. He served as Past Master of the Blue Hill Masonic Lodge, formerly in Canton. For many years, Leo proudly served on the Sharon Police Department as well as the Boston College Security Unit. Leo worked as a customs broker and retired in 2008 after 44 years of dedicated service to Intercontinental Air Freight and C.H. Powell Company. May his spirit live on in his many life lessons. Funeral Service and Interment are private. Donations can be made in his name to The Highlands Activities Department, Highlands Skilled Nursing Facility, 335 Nichols Rd., Fitchburg, MA 01420. To share a memory or offer condolences, please visit www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020