BURKE, Leocadia September 13, 1930 – December 1, 2020 Leocadia (Lee) Burke of Cambridge died peacefully in her home on December 1, 2020 at age 90. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Edmund McAuley Burke, to whom she was married for over 51 years and with whom she raised a family of four boys in Newton, Massachusetts. She is survived by her sons, Brian, Chris, Thomas, and Ted; daughters-in-law, Katherine Warner, Bernie del Rosario, and Carri Degenhardt; grandchildren, Alison (Georges), Emily, Cecilia, Gwendolyn, Teddy, Parker, and Maybelle; and great-grandchildren Adelyn and Azlyn. On September 13, 1930, Lee was the last child and only daughter born to two immigrants from Poland already with four boys in Passaic, New Jersey. Lee became the first person in her family sent to college, earning an undergraduate degree from St. Elizabeth University in New Jersey and a graduate degree in Social Work from Boston College, where she met Edmund. While raising four boys, Lee managed to find time to earn her Ph.D in Psychology from Boston College. Lee began her post-Doctorate career working as a school psychologist in the Malden Public School System, and after leaving for the Needham Public Schools, Lee eventually became Head of Pupil Personnel for the District. While working in the Needham school system, Lee began accepting Court appointments as Guardian ad Litem in child custody cases in the Massachusetts Probate Courts. After leaving the Needham schools, Lee began a rewarding career as Executive Management Counselor for the Levinson Institute where she coached the executives of some of the largest Fortune 500 companies in the world. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Services at the Sacred Heart Church on Sixth Street in Cambridge through the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Edmund M. Burke Graduate Fellowship Fund at the Boston College School of Social Work.