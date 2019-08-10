|
GAINSBORO, Leon A. Age 93, of Sarasota, FL formerly of University Park, FL on Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (Hirsch) and the late Irene (Sloane). Loving father of Jay Gainsboro and his wife Barbara, Jamie Stone and her husband John, Daniel Gainsboro and his wife Lisa. Cherished grandfather of David, Adam, Jessica, Jenna, Benjamin and Matthew. Dear brother of Lloyd Gainsboro and the late Dexter Gainsboro. Services at Temple Shir Tikvah, 141 Boston Post Rd., Wayland on Monday, August 12 at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Beit Olam Cemetery, 61 Old Sudbury Rd., Wayland. Memorial Observance will be at the home of Jay and Barbara Gainsboro, following burial until 5PM, continuing from 7-9PM with Minyan Service at 7:30PM and on Tuesday from 3-5PM and 7-9PM with Minyan Services at 7:30PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MA Audubon Society, Development Office, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773 www.massaudubon.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019