Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
3001 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Washington, DC
LEON D. BRAMSON Obituary
BRAMSON, Leon D. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3001 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC at 2 pm. Between 1956 and 1965, Dr. Bramson served in various capacities teaching undergraduates at Harvard, before joining the faculty at Swarthmore College, becoming an Associate Professor and Founding Chair of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology. He later served as a Foundation Executive, first at the Exxon Education Foundation, and second, after moving to Washington, DC, a Program Officer at the National Endowment for the Humanities. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sophie and William Bramson Prize at Swarthmore College, an academic stipend for excellence in sociology that Dr. Bramson established in memory of his parents. To contribute, address to: Development Office, Swarthmore College, 500 College Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19083, subject line: Sophie and William Bramson Prize. Please sign the guestbook at www.DeVolFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019
