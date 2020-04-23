|
HEBERT, Leon D. Age 89, on April 20, a longtime resident of Needham, of declining health. Devoted husband and best friend of June (Vachon) Hebert, for 58 years. A former Navy reservist and insurance industry executive, he was an innovator with technology in the data processing field. In his retirement he served others as a SHINE counselor for ten years at the Waltham Senior Center, and volunteered at Voice of the Faithful, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph's Church. He was generous and kind-hearted, with a sense of humor which entertained all who knew him. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. His sage advice will be dearly missed by his children, Lee Ann Sweet and husband Michael of Freetown, Diane Hebert-Farrell and husband Kevin of Arlington, and Mark Hebert of West Roxbury, and his grandchildren Ryan and Hayley. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Community Care, 270 Bridge St. Suite 301, Dedham, MA 02026, https://www.riversidecc.org/donations/ or Beth-Israel Needham Office of Development, 148 Chestnut St., Needham, MA 02492, https://tiny.cc/fzganz To share a memory or words of condolence, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020