DR. LEON D. SABATH


1930 - 2019
DR. LEON D. SABATH Obituary
SABATH, Dr. Leon D. Prof. of Medicine at Harvard & MN Age 88, died on July 21, 2019, in Minneapolis. Survived by daughters Natasha Shabat, Joanna Sabath, and Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi, son-in-law Ofer Sabath Beit-Halachmi, and three grandchildren. Service was held in MN. Lee Sabath was a veteran of Korea; practiced Internal Medicine at Boston City Hospital 1960-1962; Research Fellow at Oxford University 1963-1965; Harvard Medical School faculty 1965-1974; U of MN Hospital faculty 1974-2019. He specialized in Infectious Diseases. His favorite bacterium was Staphylococcus aureus. Make donations in Dr. Sabath's memory to Beth Israel Deaconess Med. Center.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
