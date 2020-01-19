Boston Globe Obituaries
|
LEON J. "SERGEANT MAJOR" DODD

DODD, Leon J. "Sergeant Major" Of Arlington, January 17. Father of Amanda Dodd of Arlington and Ian Thomas of New York. Son of Marilyn (Hassaian) and the late Joseph Dodikian. Brother of James Dodd of Arlington. Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4:00 to 8:00pm, in The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON. Leon was a Sergeant Major in the US Army, serving in Vietnam, and received Two Bronze Stars and served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He will be interred at Mass National Cemetery with Military Honors at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020
