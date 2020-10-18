PARKIN, Leon Leon Philip Parkin, 73, of Maynard passed away October 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mica Knapp of Maynard; daughter, Rachel Gonzaga of Louisville, KY along with her husband Pacifico and son Ilan Parkin Gonzaga; daughter, Susannah Parkin of Austin, TX; sister, Myrna Dickerson of Foxboro and her husband Simon; sister-in-law, Jennifer Stumpp of Stow and her husband Peter; and many relatives and friends. Born in Brookline, son of the late Saul and Rose (Serisky) Parkin, he was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1964. Leon received degrees at Tufts University and Carnegie Mellon in Mechanical Engineering. Leon was employed at Volpe Transportation Systems Center for over 35 years. Leon was a devoted partner, loyal friend, proud father and loving grandfather. Described by those who knew him to be a mensch, he sustained friendships for decades and is remembered for his gentle nature and wit. Memorial donations may be made to Heifer International.