1/1
LEON PARKIN
1947 - 2020-10-10
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARKIN, Leon Leon Philip Parkin, 73, of Maynard passed away October 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mica Knapp of Maynard; daughter, Rachel Gonzaga of Louisville, KY along with her husband Pacifico and son Ilan Parkin Gonzaga; daughter, Susannah Parkin of Austin, TX; sister, Myrna Dickerson of Foxboro and her husband Simon; sister-in-law, Jennifer Stumpp of Stow and her husband Peter; and many relatives and friends. Born in Brookline, son of the late Saul and Rose (Serisky) Parkin, he was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1964. Leon received degrees at Tufts University and Carnegie Mellon in Mechanical Engineering. Leon was employed at Volpe Transportation Systems Center for over 35 years. Leon was a devoted partner, loyal friend, proud father and loving grandfather. Described by those who knew him to be a mensch, he sustained friendships for decades and is remembered for his gentle nature and wit. Memorial donations may be made to Heifer International.

View the online memorial for Leon PARKIN


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved