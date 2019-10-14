Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:45 AM
Church of Our Redeemer
6 Meriam St
Lexington, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Our Redeemer
6 Meriam St
Lexington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEON BRATHWAITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEON PHILIP ADDISON BRATHWAITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEON PHILIP ADDISON BRATHWAITE Obituary
BRATHWAITE, Leon Philip Addison A lifelong Burlington resident, October 8, 2019.

Son of Leon Noel Brathwaite of Woburn and Dr. Barbara "B. J." Addison Reid of Burlington.

Brother of Sonia Y. Brathwaite and her husband Mark Ableman of Woburn.

A graduate of Northeastern University, class of 2008, Phil was a Human Resource manager.

An avid computer games player, Phil was a proud Harley Davidson rider.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, October 19, at the Church of Our Redeemer, 6 Meriam St., Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend at 10:45am at the Church, and please dress casual with a hooded jacket. Interment in the Memorial Garden at the Church of Our Redeemer. Reception for everyone at the Church Great Hall room. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now