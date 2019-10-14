|
BRATHWAITE, Leon Philip Addison A lifelong Burlington resident, October 8, 2019.
Son of Leon Noel Brathwaite of Woburn and Dr. Barbara "B. J." Addison Reid of Burlington.
Brother of Sonia Y. Brathwaite and her husband Mark Ableman of Woburn.
A graduate of Northeastern University, class of 2008, Phil was a Human Resource manager.
An avid computer games player, Phil was a proud Harley Davidson rider.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, October 19, at the Church of Our Redeemer, 6 Meriam St., Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend at 10:45am at the Church, and please dress casual with a hooded jacket. Interment in the Memorial Garden at the Church of Our Redeemer. Reception for everyone at the Church Great Hall room. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019