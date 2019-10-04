|
ROSS, Leon "Jack" Age 90, died at his home in Wellesley on June 5, 2019, with his loving children at his side: Wendyl, of Wellesley, David, and David's wife Jo, of Plainfield, CT. Jack was born in the People's Republic of Cambridge, October 16, 1928, the youngest of 4 children of Somerville Alderman David Y. Ross and homemaker Amy (Irving) Ross. Leon was a WWII era veteran of the U.S. Navy and spent most of his working life as an active GIC Union member in the lithography trade. He married the love of his life, Ruth Georgette Perry, in 1951 and together they raised their family in South Weymouth. In addition to his 2 children, Jack leaves 4 grandchildren: David's 3, Kira, Chelsea, Anson, and Wendyl's son Nathaniel BaRoss. He is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Owen, Aiden, Logan and Kyla. He was the last family member of his generation, but leaves several nieces and nephews as well. Jack's passions included current events – civil rights, politics, the Patriots and Red Sox, conversation, humor, gardening, and constant self-improvement – physically, mentally, and spiritually. In retirement he finally found the time to go to college. At Mass Bay he delighted in the challenges of "keeping up" with his young classmates and was honored to see several of his humorous short stories and poems published in the College paper and magazine. A "Friend of Bill's" for 49 years, Jack was a dependable presence in his local meetings and reached out with compassion and humor to guide countless others along the path to sobriety. He sought his Higher Power in the company of Friends and made his spiritual home at Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker). A Celebration of his Life will be held there (26 Benvenue St., 02482) on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM, followed by luncheon in the Friends' Center. All are welcome. Donations in his memory may be made to the Pine St. Inn, American Friends Service Committee, or Wellesley Friends Meeting. To share a memory of Jack, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019