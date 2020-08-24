|
TENOFSKY, Leon S. Of Westwood, passed away on his wife's birthday on Monday, August 24, 2020 at age 79 following a brief illness. Leon was born on July 7, 1941 to the late Jacob and Evelyn (Freedman) Tenofsky. He grew up in Chelsea, starting work at a bagel shop in Chelsea at the age of 12. Leon had many jobs, delivering newspapers, making bagels, smoking fish. He attended Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1963 after which he entered the National Guard and served for 7 years. This was followed by a MS degree from Northeastern University. In 1968, he started work at Boston City Hospital where he met the love of his life Linda (Magaldi). They were married in 1972. Leon and Linda had three sons, David Matthew & his wife Stephanie of Paxton, MA, Dr. Michael Abram of Jackson, Wyoming and Michael's twin brother John Eric & his wife Hillary of Saratoga Springs, NY. He was the loving grandfather of Samuel Jacob (6) and Theo Bobby (1 & ½). He was the brother of the late Eunice (Tenofsky) Carr. Leon had a life-long love of history, especially WWII and the Civil War. He could discuss any battle and inform you of details of each encounter. Since retirement he enjoyed political discussions especially watching MSNBC and listening to podcasts of Morning Joe at Café Nero with his friends. Leon was incredibly proud of having facilitated the donation of Torahs to Temple Beth David in Westwood and the Rashi School. Leon and Linda enjoyed cooking together, often experimenting with foods of many nationalities. They also enjoyed travel having spent many months in the south of France with new friends, traveling to Hawaii every year and most recently to Iceland in December with dear friends. Donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of the Good Shepherd or Temple Beth David in Westwood. Because of Covid-19 limitations, services are private. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020