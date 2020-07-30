|
|
AUVIL, Leon V. Sr. Formerly of Auburndale, MA, died July 26th, 2020 at home after a short illness. He was born in Grafton, WV on May 1, 1929, with his twin sister Lena Cobb. He was predeceased by his 7 sisters and his parents Nitia Grace Means and George Cassell Auvil. Leon served in the Army and participated in the Korean war as a medic during 1951-1953; he received the Korean and United Nations Service medals. After Leon served for the U.S. military, he moved to Boston, MA, where he met Barbara Teresa Colleary at a Lenox Hotel dance and soon after married her August 20, 1955. He worked for the city of Newton Recreation Department for 30 years. Leon is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Colleary) of 64 years. Together, they both raised 7 wonderful children, 5 daughters and 2 sons: Sandra Auvil of Richmond, NH, Leon Auvil, Jr. of Braintree, MA, Ann Marie Auvil of Auburndale, MA, Barbara English of Mansfield, MA, Robert Auvil of Mashpee, MA, Marylou Johnson of Natick, MA and Nancy Kelleher of Norwood, MA. Leon also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Leon really enjoyed his lawn and took pride in the way it was cared for and mowed. Leon especially enjoyed walking and even took walks up to a couple of months before he died. He was a great cook and spent time cooking delicious meals on Sundays and holiday dinners. Leon also loved to watch the Red Sox play, win or lose. Leon took very good care of his wife for 64 years and recently became ill in April; this led to him requiring Hospice care from Good Shepard Community Care. Family and friends are invited to Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, MA 02465, on Tuesday, August 4th, from 5 to 8PM. Burial will be Wednesday, August 5th, at 10AM in Calvary Cemetery in Waltham, MA. The family would like to thank the staff at Good Shepard Community Care, especially Arvia and Chris, who were kind and gave compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations go to Good Shepard Community Care at www.gscommunitycare.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020