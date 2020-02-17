|
|
LINDSAY, Leona A. (Gaudet) Of Waltham, February 15, 2020. Beloved wife of 41 years to Gary W. Lindsay. Loving mother of Jennifer and her wife Lauren Lindham and the late Jonathan Lindsay. Devoted daughter of Margaret (Roach) Gaudet and the late Joseph Gaudet. Dear sister of Bobby and his wife Peggy Gaudet, Paul and his wife Claudia Gaudet, Arthur Gaudet, Edna Seymour and her late husband, Edward Seymour, Bernice and her husband David King, Elaine Lail, Dianne and her husband, Bob Koch and Marie and her husband, Jack Devine. Cherished grandmother of Julia, Mason and Wesley. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday morning at 9AM, from the Brasco and Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Leona's Life at Saint Mary Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours in the Funeral Home Wednesday, 4-8PM. For those who wish, donations in Leona's memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Clinic at www.joslin.org For complete obituary, directions and additional information, please visit www.brascofuneralhome.com Parking attendants on duty. Brasco and Sons Memorial
Waltham 781-893-6260
www.brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020