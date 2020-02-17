Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Mary Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONA LINDSAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONA A. (GAUDET) LINDSAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEONA A. (GAUDET) LINDSAY Obituary
LINDSAY, Leona A. (Gaudet) Of Waltham, February 15, 2020. Beloved wife of 41 years to Gary W. Lindsay. Loving mother of Jennifer and her wife Lauren Lindham and the late Jonathan Lindsay. Devoted daughter of Margaret (Roach) Gaudet and the late Joseph Gaudet. Dear sister of Bobby and his wife Peggy Gaudet, Paul and his wife Claudia Gaudet, Arthur Gaudet, Edna Seymour and her late husband, Edward Seymour, Bernice and her husband David King, Elaine Lail, Dianne and her husband, Bob Koch and Marie and her husband, Jack Devine. Cherished grandmother of Julia, Mason and Wesley. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday morning at 9AM, from the Brasco and Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Leona's Life at Saint Mary Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours in the Funeral Home Wednesday, 4-8PM. For those who wish, donations in Leona's memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Clinic at www.joslin.org For complete obituary, directions and additional information, please visit www.brascofuneralhome.com Parking attendants on duty. Brasco and Sons Memorial

Waltham 781-893-6260

www.brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEONA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -