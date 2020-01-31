|
FERENT, Leona B. "Lee" At age 72, of Everett, on Jan. 29. Beloved daughter of the late Alexander and Wilhelmina (Collins) Ferent. Loving sister of Geraldine Kaslauskas and the late Wilhelmina Lilley and Alexander Ferent. She is survived by her best friend and loving caregiver, Carmel Natale and many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Adelaide's Church in Peabody on Monday, Feb. 3rd at 11 am. Preceded by a wake in the church from 9:45 to 10:45 am. Please omit flowers. Donations in Leona's memory may be made to the www.curealzfund.org or All Care Hospice www.allcare.org Interment at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logoroccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 1, 2020