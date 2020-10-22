CURHAN, Leona Leona Curhan, nee Feldman, 85, died peacefully on October 19th at her home in Swampscott, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Newton, Massachusetts, daughter of Rose (Salett) and George Feldman, Leona was a graduate of Newton High School. She graduated from Brandeis University, with a BA in English and American Literature, in 1956. She forged close ties to the university where she made many lifelong friends. She was the co-chair for her 40th reunion celebration, as well as the Class Correspondent. Leona had a rewarding career as an educator teaching 5th grade in Waltham public schools and then as a Sales Manager for educational publishers, most notably for Scholastic, Inc. She married Gerald Serge Curhan, with whom she had two children. Although they eventually divorced, she maintained a close friendship with Jerry and his family. She is survived by her son, Gregory Curhan his wife, Randi, and their three children Noah, Jake and Evan, and Evan's wife, Hanna. She is also survived by her daughter, Julie Curhan Cottineau, her husband, Fred, and their two children, Chloe and Sacha. She is survived as well by her sister, Dorothy; and brother-in-law, Norton Halber; her sister-in-law, Annette Feldman, wife of late brother, Sumner; and by her loving nieces, extended family, and friends. She was also predeceased by her sister, Harriet Blackman, and Harriet's husband, Mickey. Leona built a happy second chapter with her companion, Irwin Garfinkle, who predeceased her, and cherished her ties with Irwin's family. Leona will be remembered for her love of learning, her devotion to her family, her beautiful smile, and the way she made whomever she was speaking to feel like they were the most important person in the room. Visiting Hours: Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, a private Burial Service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brandeis.edu/Give
designated to the "Class of 1956 Scholarship" in memory of Leona Curhan or AllCare Hospice at donations@allcare.org Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com