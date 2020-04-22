|
|
GLICKMAN, Leona (Sampson) Of Marlborough, formerly of Chestnut Hill, Newton, Mashpee and Florida, passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 97, succumbing to complications of COVID-19. She was a devoted wife to Manuel Glickman for 73 years until his death in 2016 at the age of 101. Both Leona and Manny resided at Marlborough Hills Healthcare together for more than 7 years. Leona raised 4 children and volunteered periodically for the Weeks Jr. High School in Newton as well as the VA Hospital in Boston. She was a past member of Temple Emanuel, Newton. Leona had a positive and vibrant personality; she always had a sense of humor where people wanted to be around her. She will be greatly missed. She was the beloved mother of Sandy (and the late Barry Rawl), Steven Glickman (Donna Traunstein), Judy Brickman who passed away in 2010 and Alan Glickman (partner Gwen Frushtick); loving Nana to Scott Rawl (Beth), Amy Parquet, Larry Brickman (Stacey), Jen Brickman, and Todd Glickman (Stephanie); 10 great-grandchildren: Jake and Sophie Parquet; Ethan and Brianna Rawl, Max and Tanner Brickman and Taylor, Mason, Clayton and Ian Glickman. Leona was the daughter of Dorothy and Simon Sampson of Brookline; dear sister to Stanley "Pal" Sampson (deceased) (Joan). Leona is also survived by many beloved nieces, and nephews. Graveside services are private. The family would like to thank the Marlborough Hills Healthcare Team for their dedication to the family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 www.nationalmssociety.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020