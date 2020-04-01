|
MAGUIRE, Leona R. (Beaulieu) A resident of Andover since 1957, and beloved wife of the late Robert E. Maguire, passed away at the Meadows Health Center in North Andover on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was 90 years old. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on January 23, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Albertine (Roy) Beaulieu. She was valedictorian of her class at Our Lady of Pity High School and later graduated from Burdett College. Mrs. Maguire then worked as Executive Assistant to senior leadership of Addison Wesley, the publishing house, before returning home to raise her four children. Mrs. Maguire, known to friends and family as Lee, was a talented classical pianist who passed down her musical savvy and appreciation to her children and her grandchildren. She was creative in other ways, too. Sewing, home decorating, and gardening were just a few of her skills, and she was an excellent cook and baker. All of this long before cooking shows, Pinterest, and Etsy became the norm. She loved going to art museums, the Boston Symphony, and the theater. For her children, she led Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops and badge activities, was active in school PTAs, and was particularly proud to be a CCD teacher for Andover's St. Augustine Parish (third grade was her specialty). Later in life, she was a dedicated volunteer at Holy Family Hospital, where for many years she worked in the nursery and in the hospital library. Lee was an avid reader and enjoyed staying informed about current affairs, which she enjoyed discussing with her family and arguing about with her husband, Bob. She had a dry sense of humor that she kept close to her vest, and her wit was sharp. She particularly enjoyed humorous exchanges with the wonderful staff at the Meadows Health Center and the Woodlands Inn, who took such great care of her. She and Bob hosted many family gatherings through the years and, together, they imparted the value of a strong and loving family to the next generations. One of her favorite places was her vacation home in Kennebunk, Maine, where she and Bob would host their extended family, including the granddogs. It was in Kennebunk where she taught all her granddaughters how to make a first-class Maine blueberry pie (nothing but the native blueberries of Maine were worthy ingredients). She and Bob were always a team and her ability to carry on after his death showed her remarkable strength and determination. Lee was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. Lee is survived by her loving children: Lynne and her husband, Will Miller, of New York, NY, Steven and his wife, Amy Hunter Maguire, of Winchester, Judith and her husband, Stephen Kenneally, of Andover, and David and his wife, Jill Maguire, of Redmond, Washington. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Katherine Miller and her husband, George McAleese, and Laura and Emily Miller; Allison and Caroline Maguire; Eve and Joanna Kenneally; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of Bert Lyons, Beatrice McInnis, and the late Carmelle Bransfield. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service and gathering in honor of Lee will be held in the future and the family will publish this date when known. Until then, in lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be sent to Lazarus House lazarushouse.org/donate/
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020