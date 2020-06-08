|
|
GRECO, Leonard A. Jr. "Chubby" Of Everett and Peabody, MA. Passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Leo Greco of Italy and the late Mary "Ronzano" Greco of Boston. He leaves his three children, daughter Debbie Halfelder and husband Joe of Peabody, son Lenny Greco and wife Wendy of Revere and daughter Sheri Delling and husband Paul of Everett. He also leaves behind his brothers, the late Joseph Greco and wife Rose, Anthony Greco and his late wife Valerie Greco, Robert Greco and his wife Grace, sisters Marie Greco and the late Louise "Chickie" Johns. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Elaine and Robert Santoianni. He was Papa to 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Chubby as he was known to everyone worked as a laborer for 35 years and was a Union Member of Local 22. For complete service information, please visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home Middleton, MA 978-774-0033
View the online memorial for Leonard A. Jr. "Chubby" GRECO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020