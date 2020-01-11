|
|
COLE, Leonard B. Of Brighton, January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Kristia (Buiting) Cole. Devoted father of Krystal Scott and her husband Brian of Derry, NH, Kathleen Sweeney and her husband Matthew of Manchester, NH, Gina Plourde and her husband Andrew of Haverhill. Loving son of Kathleen (Anderson) Cole of Brighton and the late Leo Cole. Brother of Kathleen Hegarty and the late Edward Cole. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Tuesday, January 14th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday , January 13th from 4-8 pm. Interment private. Longtime employee of Boston College. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Cole may be made to MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020