SNYDER, Leonard B. Passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 86. Len was born in Boston, the son of the late Abraham and Esther (Goldman) Snyder. He was raised in North Quincy and attended North Quincy High School, and the Wentworth Institute of Technology, graduating in 1985 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Len was a Korean War veteran in the United States Army and was part of their Missile Test Project operated by the RCA Service Company, and later worked on Plot Boards at Mission Control Center, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Len worked for a number of years at Cramer Electronics in Newton and Time Electronics. He enjoyed golfing and fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Despite being bedridden for three years after suffering a stroke, Len had an amazing exemplary positive attitude, and was always in a great mood, telling jokes, laughing, and singing to the nurses. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. Len is survived by his son Howard Snyder and his wife Anne of Middleton; daughter Marcia Gates of Cohasset; and son Lawrence Snyder of Hull; and his grandchildren Rebecca and Benjamin Snyder. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the at . Funeral services were private. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
