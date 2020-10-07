LEONARD BROWN

1/1
BROWN, Leonard Of Canton, MA, Stoughton, MA, formerly of Randolph, MA, passed away on October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan (Jacobs) Brown. Devoted father of Ellen Brown-Schwanke and her husband, Todd, and Robert Brown and his wife, Marci Wendroff Klein. Proud grandfather of Leah Schwanke, Lexi, and Haley Brown. Dear step-grandfather of Melanie and Kelli Klein. Loving brother of the late Abraham, Calvin, Sylvia, Ruth, and Dorothy Brown. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, and greats. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lenny's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, MA/RI Chapter, 220 N. Main St., #104, Natick, MA 01760.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
